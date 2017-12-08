Kourtney Kardashian Grilled By Sisters on Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett Kourtney Kardashian arrives for the launch of her clothing line Kardashian Kollection for the British high street retail chain Dorothy Perkins in London, November 8, 2012.

A new "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" clip shows Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian trying to find out whether their older sister is in a relationship.

The video, which was posted on the E! Entertainment YouTube channel, opens with Kim and Khloe on the couch while talking to Kourtney via video call. Kim tells Kourtney that they have "the most perfect guy" for her, which seems to intrigue the eldest Kardashian sister. Once they've got her interest piqued, Khloe proceeds to describe their supposed setup.

"Okay, he's tall, he has the best body," Khloe begins. "He has two kids. He has, like, a 12-pack and big muscles."

Kim chimes in and describes him as having a "scruffy beard." She also reveals that he is "a really good actor" and does eat gluten. After Kourtney asks where they even met a guy like that, Khloe says that they are talking about Thor, aka Chris Hemsworth, who is actually happily married to actress Elsa Pataky.

Kourtney says that she does not want to go out on dates, so Kim tries to ease her into it by offering to make it a group outing. However, Kourtney still rejects their offer and says that she is swamped that week with other commitments. It is clear from their facial expressions and hidden giggles that Kim and Khloe are trying to trick Kourtney into confessing whether she is seeing anyone.

They finally reveal their intentions when Kim points out that they saw her out with a guy they do not know. Khloe asks if the guy is Kourtney's boyfriend, and the eldest Kardashian does not confirm or deny anything. Her sisters look disappointed because Kourtney is keeping it a secret from them. In their talking head interviews, Kim recounts Kourtney not agreeing to go on a date with Hemsworth, which she concludes is proof that she has a boyfriend.

The man they are talking about is none other than Younes Bendjima, whom Kourtney was seen with at Cannes earlier this year. She reportedly likes her much younger boyfriend because he is nothing like her ex-husband, Scott Disick.