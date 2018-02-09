Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Relationship News: Why They Are 'Not Officially Living Together'

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between - Arrivals - New York City, U.S. - 01/05/17 - Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's baby news may be the biggest in Hollywood as of press time, but a report says baby Stormi's arrival did not affect the living conditions of her parents.

A source told People that while Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott are co-parenting, they are "not officially living together" and that Scott is still living in his own place.

The insider, however, clarified that there is no trouble in paradise, contrary to previous reports that the two have broken up. "They are co-parenting though, and things are going great," shared the source.

The source added that the happy couple does not have plans to get married anytime soon. "They're not in rush. They're just enjoying their little family."

The young parents are reportedly "over the moon" with the arrival of their baby girl, saying that the 25-year-old rapper has been "great" and "sweet" with his daughter.

The same goes for the 20-year-old mother, who another source said could not leave her baby alone, even though they are always surrounded by the couple's family. "Everyone is pitching in and helping Jenner so she can do things like shower," the source shared. "But all she wants to do is hold her baby."

According to Daily Mail, the beauty mogul is also very reluctant to hire a nanny as she is worried about surrounding her newborn with strangers. She hopes to enlist the help of her mother Kris Jenner and her sisters instead.

Jenner has earlier announced that she gave birth to her baby girl, Stormi, on Feb. 1, ending months of rumors about her pregnancy.

TMZ recently acquired a copy of Stormi's birth certificate, which shows that she was born at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, at 4:43 p.m. Breaking tradition, she was not delivered by the family's go-to doctor, Dr. Paul Crane. Stormi was brought to the world instead by Dr. Thais Aliabadi.