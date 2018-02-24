Lakers Trade Rumors Are Tossing Around LeBron James And Anthony Davis In One Team

Reuters/David Richard-USA TODAY Sports Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) dunks in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Quicken Loans Arena, Dec. 14, 2017.

Despite the fact that this year's deadline has passed, the trade rumors for the Los Angeles Lakers remain to abound as new reports on the team have revealed that there might be a chance for Anthony Davis might join the team in exchange for several players. Furthermore, LeBron James is targeting a specific goal that might prevent him from leaving Cleveland.

According to reports, the potential to have Davis join the team might come in time for a summer deal. His addition to the Lakers will be a big thing as it will increase the chances that James might be enticed to the join the team too. To gain the participation of both players for the upcoming seasons, Lakers might trade for Davis and the names that have popped up that might be worth Davis are Lonzo Ball, Julius Randle, and Luol Deng. The implications of the rumors are clear, especially considering how James has expressed his fondness for Davis. If the Lakers were to get Davis on the team, then there might be a big chance for James to leave Cleveland and join the team in Los Angeles.

The rumor surrounding the Lakers' need for Davis comes from what further reports believe as the insufficiency of the team to entice James to leave Cleveland. As of now, the current power of the newly formed and budding team is not enough to ensure James the championship. Given the fact that he has already lost to the Golden State Warriors twice, fans can expect to shoot straight for the championship. And if the Lakers were to stick with the current team they have, then James will most likely give them the pass.

The trade rumors for the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to continue until the summer deals are in. As such, more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks, so fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates.