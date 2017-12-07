Lamborghini News: Fastest SUV, Urus, Starts at $200K

Lamborghini official website Promotional picture for Lamborghini Urus.

Italian sportscar maker Lamborghini has released the fastest Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) in the world, and it starts at $200,000.

According to a video from Business Insider, the Lamborghini Urus is only the company's second SUV. However, it is already the fastest SUV in the world, with a top speed of 190 miles per hour (mph) or 305 kilometers per hour (kph) beating the previous record of 187 mph set by the Bentley Bentayga.

Tagged by Lamborghini as a Super SUV, the car has 650 horsepower, can go from 0 to 62 mph in 3.6 seconds, and contains a 4.0 liter twin-turbocharged V8. Other technical specifications include an 8-cylinder engine with speeds that can go up to 6,800 revolutions per minute (RPM) and max torque of 626.93 lb.-ft. @ 2,250 - 4,500 RPM, Torsen-type transmission, carbon ceramic brakes (CCB), fuel tank capacity of 75 liters, and fuel consumption of 12.7 liters per 100 kilometers.

In terms of design, the Urus is touted as an SUV with "a cutting-edge, distinct and streamlined design with multiple souls: sporty, elegant and off-road. Its muscular surfaces make it appear strong and self-secure, while the mixed tires allow a luxury super sports car look. All the surfaces are designed with a clear attention to functionality." In addition, the Lamborghini website claims the Urus was inspired by aspects taken from the LM002 and the Gandini line.

Like other releases from the company, the Urus has the "Y," hexagonal elements, the center peak on the front bonnet, and the rear door cross lines. However, The Verge notes that the classic Lamborghini lines are not as smooth on the Urus as it is on the company's coupes like Gallardo or Aventador.

Except for the upright windows and normal hinged doors, the inside of the Urus is made to look like a sports car. It also contains the Lamborghini Infotainment System III (LIS III) which "provides astonishing technological comfort including two intuitive touchscreens with haptic feedback and a total of three innovative high-definition displays." The sound system, on the other hand, is a 3D surround Bang & Olufsen with 21 loudspeakers to ensure quality acoustics for both driver and passengers.

In terms of driving, it will come with Level 2 driver assistance features that will allow drivers to go on auto-pilot at low or moderate speeds. In addition, it will also have the Anima Selector, which will command the vehicle to adapt to whichever mode is chosen: Strada for comfortable driving, Sport for agility, Corsa for maximum performance, Neve for slippery surfaces, Terra for off-road conditions, Sabbia for sandy places, and Ego for customized settings.

The Lamborghini Urus is set to be available starting 2018.