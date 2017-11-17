'Law & Order: SVU' Season 19 Episode 7 Spoilers: Benson-Shiela Face Off is Happening

Facebook/lawandordersvu Promotional photo for "Law & Order: SVU"

Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Sheila (Brooke Shields) will have some serious talking to do in the next episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

In the episode titled "Intent" set to air on Dec. 6, the synopsis reveals that tension is brewing between Noah's (Jack Nawada-Braunwart) grandmother and his adoptive mother. Benson will reportedly take some time to remind Sheila where she stands and set rules on her relationship with her son.

Ever since it was revealed that Noah's biological grandma is alive and looking for him, Benson has been waiting for the ax to fall. It does not help the court continues to dawdle on its decision regarding the adoption. Benson is scared that Sheila will take Noah away from her.

Previously, Shields said that her character has no plans to run away with Noah. What Sheila reportedly wants is to establish a connection with her grandson, hoping that his adoptive mother will let her. According to Shields, Sheila is not the enemy. There is a possibility, though, that the showrunners are planning something to change the current status quo.

"But I think what fans will understand is that both of these women actually have a valid argument, and what does that mean? Is it about winning? Is it about finding the healthiest compromise?" Shield asked. "I'm not there to replace [Olivia]. I'm not there to undermine or stamp her out, so I'm not an adversary in that way."

Meanwhile, the episode airing on Nov. 29, titled "Something Happened," will see Benson reliving her worst nightmare while dealing with a rape case. The promo shows the victim (guest star Melora Walters) so distraught after her traumatic experience that Benson cannot help but reach out the only way she knows how. The lieutenant will disclose her own dark secrets, hoping that it will be enough to break through the other woman's walls.

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" season 19 airs Wednesdays, at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.