'Legends of Tomorrow' Season 3 News: Franz Drameh Officially Exits Show

(Photo: Facebook/CWLegendsofTomorrow) Featured is a promotional image for "Legends of Tomorrow."

"Legends of Tomorrow" has officially lost one of its original heroes.

Franz Drameh will no longer be returning in the superhero series, according to reports. Tuesday's midseason finale saw Drameh's Jax, the other half of Firestorm, part ways with the Legends for good.

His exit happened when the Waverider squad decided to rescue a time-displaced younger version of Professor Stein (Victor Garber). Jax thought it was an opportunity to change Stein's fate in the future, so he took matters into his own hands. He later chose to lead his own fulfilling life away from his friends.

Many viewers initially thought Jax's departure was just temporary because he was one of the original Legends. Unfortunately, it looks like the move was indeed a permanent one. Multiple media outlets have already confirmed Drameh's exit, and he even addressed it on his own social media account.

On Wednesday, Drameh posted on Twitter to acknowledge his exit from the show. He also shared how he has had a lot of fun taking on the roles of Firestorm and Jax. "It's been soo much fun portraying jax and firestorm!!" he wrote. "Hope you've enjoyed watching as much as I've enjoyed playing."

As expected, fans were devastated over Jax's loss, especially since Drameh has been giving such a good performance since the current season began. It's worth noting that Jax's exit does not come as a surprise, though.

Stein died during the "Crisis on Earth-X" crossover after he was fatally shot. He also took a serum that made a huge impact on the Firestorm matrix, which took Jax's power away. This meant his fate on the Waverider is already hanging in the balance.

The good news is that his void was immediately filled by returning character Constantine (Matt Ryan). It's still unclear whether the said character will be joining the rest of season 3 as a series regular or not.

"Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 returns with new episodes on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.