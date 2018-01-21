Leonardo DiCaprio's Role in Manson Movie Revealed

Reuters/Luke MacGregor Leonardo DiCaprio arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014.

Leonardo DiCaprio's role in Quentin Tarantino's Manson era movie has finally been revealed. Deadline confirmed yesterday that the "Titanic" star will play an actor who had his own Western show but failed when he decided to transition to films.

Rumors about DiCaprio joining the cast of Tarantino's next project had swirled around for months before it was officially confirmed earlier this week, when a report noted that DiCaprio would star in the film as a washed-up TV star. Following the initial reports about DiCaprio's role in the project, a more recent report has revealed that the actor would play an aging actor who's struggling to revive his career.

In its report, Deadline described DiCaprio's role as an actor who headlined the Western show "Bounty Law," which ran on air from 1958 to 1963. However, his attempt to transition to film did not work out for him, so at the height of hippy Hollywood movement in 1969, he started guesting on other celebrities' shows and contemplating moving to Italy to revive his career, knowing that Italy is a hotbed for low-budget Westerns like him.

Tarantino's upcoming film will mark DiCaprio's first project since appearing in "The Revenant," for which he won his first award at the Oscars. Previous reports stated that the film would focus on the Manson murders in the 1960s, but more recent reports suggest that the murders will just be a background element. One of the followers of the victims, Sharon Tate, will reportedly link the two stories together.

As for the rest of the cast, rumor has it that Tarantino is setting his sights on Margot Robbie for the role of Sharon Tate and Tom Cruise for another role. Much of the details about the film are still under wraps so DiCaprio's fans should wait for updates about the project in the coming months.