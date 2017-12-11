'Lethal Weapon 5' News: Director Richard Donner Says Sequel Close to Getting Made

REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI Actor and director Mel Gibson.

Fans of the "Lethal Weapon" film franchise will be happy to know that stars Danny Glover and Mel Gibson may reunite for a fifth installment.

According to director Richard Donner, there is a huge chance that "Lethal Weapon" 5 will be made. In an interview in Spocklight Star Trek podcast (via Den of Geek), Donner revealed that both Glover and Gibson are ready to reprise their roles should the movie get the green light from Warner Bros.

"It's a story I came up with with Channing Gibson, the writer who wrote '4,' and I'm just having to work it out with the studio," Donner said. "If everybody steps up and we all get together, we'll make it. Mel [Gibson] and Danny [Glover] are on board. If they don't... if it doesn't work out, at least we tried. But there's a good... a better chance that you'll see the movie."

This confirms an exclusive story reported by Deadline in October. The publication revealed earlier this year that Donner, Gibson and Glover were all talking about a potential sequel and that the writer for "Lethal Weapon 4" would return to pen the script.

"We don't have a script but we have a story," Donner revealed.

At this point, the only thing keeping them from making the film is the studio itself. Donner said that they are still waiting to get the order, though he seems confident that they will get it.

"As of right now, we are inches away from getting the go-ahead," he said. "We're waiting for the studio to say go."

Donner also explained how they got to talking about a possible sequel. He said that he had "Lethal Weapon 5" on his mind for the longest time now, but it was only when he crossed paths with Gibson and Glover that things started to roll. He was reminded of the stars' chemistry and began working on the film over the summer.

Right now, all fans can do is keep their fingers crossed and hope for the best.