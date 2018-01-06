(Photo: Reuters/Eric Gaillard) A man shows a new LG G6 device at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 27, 2017.

The next flagship from LG will not be called G7, if the latest reports are anything to go by.

The investor claims that the company is "preparing a new brand strategy" that will be implemented starting with this year's premium offering.

There are no specific details on what this new strategy will be, but it will reportedly involve a new name with a two-digit number for the LG G7 and the iterations that will follow.

The LG G series has been the primary flagship line by the tech giant, making its debut way back in 2012 with the LG Optimus G.

There is no word as to why LG is doing some rebranding, but it looks like the tech firm is just streamlining its products. Fans of LG would know that it has another premium series with the two-digit number naming scheme, the V-series.

It is unclear at the moment whether or not there will also be changes on the features, design or specifications of the LG G7 and future offerings in the series to reflect this rebranding.

It would not be long before official details trickle in as LG is supposed to lift the veil of its next flagship offering at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) at the end of February. Information about the new name and what it has to offer should come out leading up to the big unveiling.

LG is definitely preparing for the not-LG G7's arrival as the company recently launched a mobile payment Android app called LG Wallet, which is described as a "secure mobile payment application for LG's premium mobile handsets."

Its description says that the app, which is expected to be a replacement to the LG Pay, can only be used on the LG G7 at the moment, but users might see it in action soon as well since it will debut on the flagship.

The emergence of the app suggests that the LG G-series is not the only product targeted for the rebranding.