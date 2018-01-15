Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus Married News: Couple Secretly Weds in Australia?

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus have apparently secretly gotten married in Australia. A new report claims the couple has officially been husband and wife for a few weeks now.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus have been together for two years and they previously also got into a relationship for four years.

A close friend of the couple reportedly revealed that Hemsworth and Cyrus got married in Byron Bay, which has become a special space for the couple. The ceremony apparently happened over the holidays.

In recent weeks, Hemsworth and Cyrus have supposedly been seen wearing identical gold bands on their ring finger despite no official confirmation from the couple. Reps of the stars have yet to comment on the reports as well.

"Miley is absolutely over the moon since she and Liam took the plunge and exchanged vows," another source stated. "Words cannot describe how much love they have for each other and they know they want to spend the rest of their lives together."

It's the second shot at a serious commitment for these two lovebirds, who were originally together for four years and engaged in 2012. A year later, Hemsworth and Cyrus decided to part ways, but they rekindled their relationship in early 2016 by spending New Year's Eve on Byron Bay.

Since then, the two have become inseparable. Cyrus told Billboard in May 2017 that she and Hemsworth had to fall in love with each other all over again.

"I needed to change so much," the controversial pop star said. "And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard."

Rumors that Hemsworth and Cyrus secretly got hitched have been the talk of the town for a while now, but according to Gossip Cop, no publication could provide actual evidence or photos that there was indeed a wedding. The news outlet also confirmed that no wedding took place between the couple during the holidays.

Besides, Cyrus said in another interview last September she still does not see herself getting married to her long-time beau. She believes she still has a lot of growing up to do.