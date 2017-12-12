Lindsay Lohan Still Wants 'Mean Girls' Sequel to Happen

(Photo: Facebook/meangirls) Featured is a promotional image for "Mean Girls."

Lindsay Lohan is not giving up on the potential "Mean Girls" sequel.

Lohan, who was the lead star in the original film, has always been vocal about wanting to do "Mean Girls 2." Unfortunately, the 31-year-old's career went off track for a while due to years of personal struggles that kept her from the spotlight.

It looks like she is prepared to make a big comeback now, as she recently talked about a "Mean Girls" reboot again.

"'Mean Girls 2' the movie — this is the importance," she told E! News. "We need Rachel McAdams! We need the whole cast back! I'd love to do it again. We had so much fun making it. Mark Waters is such a great director, Tina Fey is an amazing writer, Paramount was great to work with — we all had a blast.""

As reports point out, one obstacle to the potential sequel is that "Mean Girls 2" already exists. The 2011 film starring an entirely new set of cast members was released in direct-to-DVD form. It was not well-received by viewers when it came out and several fans don't even count it as a sequel. That means if a true sequel does get developed, it's possible the 2011 version will just be ignored.

While waiting for the reboot, fans still have a chance to see the film's Broadway version next year. The "Mean Girls" musical had just finished its pre-Broadway run at the National Theatre in Washington, D.C. and is now gearing up for its official March 12 debut.

The play was inspired by the original 2004 teen classic, with Tina Fey writing the script. Her husband Jeff Richmond served as composer while Nell Benjamin wrote the lyrics. Die-hard fans of the movie can expect to hear many of their favorite lines, but a number of plot lines have been changed or removed altogether.