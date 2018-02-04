Logan Paul Says He's Been Told to Kill Himself after Suicide Forest Issue

REUTERS/ Mike Blake Logan Paul back in 2017 during the Teen Choice Awards

Controversial YouTube star Logan Paul said he received disturbing messages from enraged people telling him to commit suicide after the suicide forest issue. Paul said he is a "good guy who made a bad decision."

Paul's career as a blogger and an actor went south after he posted a video showing a dead man who committed suicide they found at the Aokigahara forest in Japan. Paul was then slammed by the public and a few celebrities for his decision to push through in uploading the video.

During his first-ever television interview after the incident with "Good Morning America," Paul said he received messages from angry individuals urging him to take his own life. "It's been tough, cause ironically, I'm being told... to commit suicide myself. Millions of people literally telling me they hate me to go die in a fire, it's like the most horrible, horrific thing," he said.

Paul believes that the entire incident was meant to happen in his life. "I believe it happened for a reason and I think that reason is so I could take this experience, learn from it, spread the message, the RIGHT way, about suicide prevention and suicide prevention awareness," Paul shared.

The 22-year-old then said he will think three times before posting videos on the internet and assures his fans that he learned something from the experience. Paul's most recent statement with "Good Morning America" was well received by others, while some people were not convinced with explanation.

Paul is now immersing himself in a campaign to help suicide prevention organizations around the globe. In his latest YouTube post, Paul said he will be donating $1 million of his earnings to various organizations starting with the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. Paul also embarked on a journey by meeting suicide prevention advocates and also people who tried to commit suicide themselves to learn more about the stigma.