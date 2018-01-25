Los Angeles Lakers NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs Eyeing Lakers Guard Jordan Clarkson

(Photo: Reuters/Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports) Dallas Mavericks guard Pierre Jackson (55) guards Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson (6) during the second half at the American Airlines Center, Jan. 22, 2017.

The Cleveland Cavaliers seem to have found a new trade partner as they continue to scramble to try and swing a deal before the trade deadline in two weeks' time.

During an appearance on ESPN's "The Jump," Brian Windhorst said the Cavaliers have been in touch with the Los Angeles Lakers recently.

"I was told today that they've been talking to the Lakers, which is stunning because why they would do a deal with the Lakers that could potentially recruit LeBron, but that just shows you they are going all over the league trying to figure this out. I think they're going to make, at this point I would say, likely multiple moves to try to shake this up," Windhorst said, via Lakers Outsiders.

Windhorst didn't mention which player was being targeted during his appearance on "The Jump," but he would later say they were targeting Lakers combo guard Jordan Clarkson.

Aside from a rim protector and perimeter defender, the Cavaliers seem to be looking for a player who can make an impact off the bench as well, which is why they are interested in Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams and now Clarkson.

However, Windhorst would also note that talks have hit a snag between the Cavaliers and Lakers and they were no longer negotiating.

As noted by several observers, the Cavaliers probably didn't agree with the Lakers' valuation of Clarkson. In any case, Clarkson will likely remain an option for Cleveland and talks may pick up once again as the trade deadline draws nearer, especially if they fail to acquire their other trade targets.

Clarkson is averaging 14.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists in under 24 minutes this season, and he's shooting 45.7 percent from the field, 32.4 percent from beyond the arc, and 76.6 percent from the free-throw line.