'Lucifer' Season 3 Spoilers: Tom Ellis Teases Love Triangle Among Lucifer, Chloe, Cain

Facebook/LuciferonFOX Promotional image for 'Lucifer'

Fans who have been pushing for a romantic storyline between Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and Chloe (Lauren German) will be excited to know that one is coming near the conclusion of season 3.

This much was teased by Ellis himself when he spoke with TVLine. And, while he did not share a lot of details about the upcoming arc, he did tease that it will be a love triangle that will also involve Pierce/Cain (Tom Welling).

"As we push towards the end of the season there is a huge Lucifer/Chloe storyline that also involves Pierce, and it becomes this kind of love triangle," he previewed. "There are some really lovely moments for Lucifer and Chloe as we build toward our big, big finish, which I can't spoil right now. But it's very Deckerstar-centric — our fans will be happy!"

For now, fans can look forward to the upcoming episode of "Lucifer" season 3, titled "All About Her." A teaser trailer has been released for the new episode, and it shows Lucifer offering to help Cain.

It opens with Dr. Linda Martin (Rachael Harris) finding out that Cain is alive. She asks Lucifer whether he is dangerous, and he seems to think so. But, it looks like Cain is more tortured than anything else. The world's first murderer tells Lucifer that he has inhabited Earth for a long time and all he wants to do is die. Lucifer offers to help Cain with his situation by striking a deal with him.

As previously reported, Lucifer and Cain will form a special bond for a few episodes, with Ellis describing it as more of a "strange bromance." As the second half of the season unfolds, fans will get to know the son of Adam and Eve a little better.

"Lucifer" season 3 will return on Monday, Jan. 22, on FOX.