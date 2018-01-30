Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee Perform 'Despacito' on the 2018 Grammy Stage

Reuters/Carlo Allegri Singer Luis Fonsi performs at the 2015 Latin Billboard Awards in Coral Gables, Florida, April 30, 2015.

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee certainly spiced up the Grammy stage when they performed their major hit "Despacito."

"Despacito" is no doubt one of the biggest songs of 2017, so it isn't entirely surprising to see it performed during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards held last Sunday in New York City. With their performance, Latin stars Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee certainly brought their A-game as they lightened up the event which had been filled with emotional tributes.

What's interesting is that pop star Justin Bieber, who had helped bring the song to popularity, was absent during the performance and was a no-show at the event itself. But seemingly making up for Bieber's absence is former Miss Universe Zuleyka Rivera, who showcased her sultry moves throughout the song. Rivera had also been part of the music video for "Despacito."

The performance was introduced by Sarah Silverman and Victor Cruz.

The "Despacito" remix featuring Justin Bieber had also been nominated that night for Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Speaking to E! News, Luis Fonsi shared the story of the day he found out their song had been nominated. He said: "The day of the announcement, I was in Rome. I had a show that night, so I went along my day to prepare for it, gym, soundcheck, etc.... all of the sudden my phone just went crazy. Calls, texts, whatsapps, emails. I thought: 'Maybe we got a nomination? How cool would that be?' When I found out we were nominated for three major categories; I was so overwhelmed that I didn't even know who to answer first or what to do next. I was lucky to have been surrounded by my tour family. I'm still celebrating."

Shortly after its release, the music video for "Despacito" had broken the record for the most played video on YouTube with over 4.7 billion views. Furthermore, the single itself had been certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIIA).