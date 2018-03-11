MacBook Pro 2018 Rumors: Major Design Overhaul in the Pipeline?

Reuters/Beck Diefenbach A guest points to a MacBook Pro during an Apple media event in Cupertino, California, U.S.

The next lineup of MacBook Pro laptops is speculated to feature a major design overhaul this year.

Apple is not very shy in introducing major changes to their products. Take, for example, the removal of the 3.5 mm headphone jack from the iPhone 7. Needless to say, it was a bold move that did not seem to hurt the company's sales. In fact, the same design overhaul was later applied to the iPhones launched in 2017.

However, the MacBook Pro laptops that were released after the iPhone 7 surprisingly did not possess the design change.

While Apple maintained that going wireless was generally a positive change, the company's global marketing VP, Phil Schiller, explained to The Independent: "These are pro machines. If it was just about headphones then it doesn't need to be there; we believe that wireless is a great solution for headphones. But many users have setups with studio monitors, amps, and other pro audio gear that do not have wireless solutions and need the 3.5mm jack."

Meanwhile, a very recent granting of a patent sparked speculations that Apple could be working on a very big change in the next MacBook Pro.

Just last month, the technology company was granted the patent rights to make a laptop with dual displays that call for the removal of the physical keyboard. The previously reported patent would allow Apple to make a MacBook Pro with no keyboard and trackpad but would instead have two touchscreen displays facing one another and joined by a hinge.

The second display would ideally double as a digital keyboard and trackpad that can go away when not needed so it can also work as an additional screen.

As for the schedule of the MacBook Pro's announcement, an earlier report from MacWorld speculated that Apple might once again maximize on the audience it will gather at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June.