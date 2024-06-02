Home News Over $130K raised for missionary couple killed in Haiti

More than $130,000 has been raised through online campaigns for Davy and Natalie Lloyd, American missionaries who were killed in Haiti by gangsters and whose remains were flown back to the United States on Saturday. The couple, along with the Haitian director of their mission, Jude Montis, 45, fell victim to an ambush at their mission compound on May 23.

Davy, 23, and his wife, Natalie, 21, were known for their commitment to providing education and religious services for children in Haiti. They were part of the Oklahoma-based group, Missions in Haiti, which was established by Davy’s parents in 2000. Natalie was the daughter of Missouri state Rep. Ben Baker.

Two official fundraising campaigns were set up to cover the funeral expenses and transportation costs for transporting the couple’s remains back to the U.S.

A GoFundMe campaign organized by a family friend, Chris Slinkard, and Missouri state Rep. Dirk Deaton, raised nearly $74,300.

“Please pray for MO State Representative Ben Baker, wife Naomi Baker, and their family, as well as the Lloyd family their children, Natalie and Davy Lloyd, were serving as missionaries in Haiti and were killed by gangs,” it reads.

The second campaign, started by the family’s Pastor Jeremie Bridges, raised $56,115 by early Sunday.

“Davy and Natalie tragically lost their lives while serving children in Haiti. The goal of this fundraiser is to provide funds to assist with funerals and the transportation costs of returning them to the U.S.,” states Bridges on the fundraising page. “The family is so grateful for all the prayers and condolences. Thank you for considering giving.”

On Saturday, Slinkard shared an update, saying, “Natalie and Davy are back home in Neosho, MO.”

Before the remains of Davy and Natalie were flown back to the U.S., Cassidy Anderson, a family spokesperson, said, “Transport has been completely secured for Natalie and Davy’s remains to come home! There will be no release of information regarding specific timeline, airline, or airports being used to ensure the highest level of security.”

After the family learned about the tragedy, Rep. Baker expressed his profound sorrow on Facebook, saying, “My heart is broken in a thousand pieces. I’ve never felt this kind of pain.”

According to Missions in Haiti, the couple and Montis were attacked by three truckloads of armed men, resulting in a chaotic scene. Davy was reportedly tied up and beaten as the gang members stole trucks and other belongings from the mission. Another armed group arrived shortly after, which escalated to a gun battle where the Lloyds and Montis were killed.

The mission, located in Lizon, north of Port-au-Prince, has long been plagued by violent gang activities. In 2005, the Lloyd family faced a similar ordeal when Davy and his siblings were kidnapped, although they were rescued after 21 hours.

Recently, former President Donald Trump reached out to the family, offering his condolences.

“Just got off the phone with Donald J. Trump a bit ago who was just calling to offer condolences for Davy and Natalie to Naomi and I,” Baker shared on his Facebook page. Trump expressed his desire for justice against the gangsters responsible for the tragedy, recognizing the couple’s devotion to their mission.