Home News Remains of American missionaries killed in Haiti to return home as Trump calls for justice

The remains of American missionaries Davy and Natalie Lloyd, who were shot dead by gangsters in Haiti on Friday, are expected to be flown home as former President Donald Trump offered condolences to the family of Missouri state Rep. Ben Baker, Natalie's father.

"Transport has been completely secured for Natalie and Davy's remains to come home! There will be no release of information regarding specific timeline, airline, or airports being used to ensure the highest level of security," family spokesperson Cassidy Anderson said in a statement via the Republican legislator's Facebook page on Tuesday.

"Media will not be permitted to attend the flight touchdown to protect the privacy of the family in a very emotional and vulnerable time."

Hours earlier, Baker wrote in a Facebook post that Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, wants the gangsters who killed his daughter, her husband and Jude Montis — a 45-year-old Haitian director associated with the Oklahoma-based group Missions in Haiti — "brought to justice."

"Just got off the phone with Donald J. Trump a bit ago who was just calling to offer condolences for Davy and Natalie to Naomi and I," Baker said.

"He spoke so kind and down to earth. He mentioned how sorry he was that this evil happened to our kids and how beautiful their devotion was to their calling and to the people of Haiti. He wanted to know if we knew who did this because he wants the criminals brought to justice," Baker continued.

"He also mentioned how he couldn't believe how beautiful they were that they 'looked like models.' We talked for over 6 minutes, and it meant a lot to us to know he took time out to recognize Davy and Natalie. God Bless you Mr. President!"

In her latest statement, Anderson said Trump spoke to the grieving family "for close to 10 minutes."

Davy Lloyd, 23, and Natalie Lloyd, 21, worked full-time with Missions in Haiti, founded in 2000 by Davy's parents, David and Alicia Lloyd.

David Lloyd told CNN that gangs ambushed the missionaries as they left church in Port-au-Prince on Thursday. This was also confirmed in a statement posted on the ministry's Facebook page, which says they "were ambushed by a gang of 3 trucks full of guys."

"Davy was taken to the house, tied up and beat. The gang then took our trucks and loaded everything up they wanted and left," the statement said.

Another gang soon arrived at the compound to see "if they could help," but chaos ensued, and one of the gangsters was fatally shot.

This led to retaliation from the gang.

"Davy, Natalie and Jude was in my house at the end of the property using the star link internet to call me. So they are holed up in there, the gangs have shot all the windows out of the house and continue to shoot," the statement said.

A video cited by The Wall Street Journal shows the three victims sprawled on the floor and two of the bodies appeared to have been set on fire.

David Lloyd told CNN that his son has wanted to be a missionary since he was a child.

"His first language was Creole," David Lloyd said. "He used to tell us when he was little that someday he was going to be a missionary in Haiti."