MacBook Pro 2018 Rumors: The Things That Could Be Changing in Next Year's Model

Reuters/Beck Diefenbach A guest points to a new MacBook Pro during an Apple media event in Cupertino, California, U.S. October 27, 2016.

Back in 2016, Apple's MacBook Pro received a substantial update that was the kind designed to reintroduce it to a new audience eager to see innovation.

Not all of the fans of the company were pleased or satisfied by that update, however, and some of them have urged Apple to deliver more.

The good news is that the Cupertino, California-based company is already in the process of doing so, and in 2018, a revamped MacBook Pro is primed to enter the marketplace.

The company confirmed as much earlier this year.

Speaking a few months ago to some members of the media, Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing Phil Schiller revealed that they were working on their "highest-end, high-throughput desktop system, designed for our demanding pro customers," TechCrunch reported.

Schiller added that the new Pro was "by definition, a modular system."

Apple's opting to use a modular design for the MacBook Pro 2018 is huge because of the kind of freedom it gives to owners. As AppleInsider noted, the modular design could allow Pro users to switch components as they see fit, and that is the kind of customization ability that is really nice to have.

As for what other significant additions could be introduced in next year's iteration of the Pro laptop, there are possibilities being put forth.

MacWorld UK pointed out recently that it seemed Apple was already behind when it came to providing 4K displays. If the folks at the company really wanted to turn heads with their new offering, then including a 4K display could help.

Internal improvements are also expected as well, and if the company's intention is to give the Pro line a fresh start, then providing laptops equipped with the top-of-the-line components is crucial.

For now, there is still no exact release date known for the MacBook Pro 2018, though more details about that should emerge sooner rather than later.