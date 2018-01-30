'Madam Secretary' Season 4 Spoilers: Henry Comforts Stevie on Dmitri Heartbreak

Facebook/MadamSecretary/ Promo photo for "Madam Secretary"

Dmitri's (Chris Petrovski) absence will take its toll on both Henry (Tim Daly) and Stevie (Wallis Currie-Wood) in the current installment of "Madam Secretary."

According to CarterMatt, father and daughter will likely find solace from each other now that an important person in their lives has gone away. Before the show went on hiatus, viewers saw Dmitri saying goodbye to both Henry and Stevie. He has been relocated to Alaska, where he is bound to stay for who knows when. Although still shocked by the information that Dmitri and his daughter are dating behind his back, Henry could not help but feel bad for the youngsters. The viewers also empathized with the couple as they sadly bid each other goodbye on the tarmac.

It has not been long since Dmitri and Stevie started dating. They were attracted to one another the moment they were introduced, but both were wary of admitting what they felt. Soon, they started meeting in secret. The McCords had no idea until the moment Henry discovered the truth. It has been teased that Dmitri would no longer appear for the rest of season 4. Executive producer Barbara Hall said that they were done with his storyline. She hinted, though, that Petrovski's character might still appear in the future installments.

"We did complete his arc with the McCord family and his job with the CIA. We don't have any immediate plans for him coming back," the EP said. She added: "We did give him the job that we gave him, which was we sent him to another post so we could leave it open to have him back for future storylines."

Meanwhile, the second half of the season will see Vice President Hurst (Jayne Atkinson) taking over President Dalton's (Keith Carradine) seat. The latter was forced to go on an indefinite leave because of his health condition. Viewers can remember that Hurst is not exactly a fan of Elizabeth's (Teá Leoni). Speculations indicate that tension will continue rise between the two women in the upcoming episodes.

"Madam Secretary" season 4 will be back on Sunday, March 11 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.