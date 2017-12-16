'Mamma Mia!' Sequel News: Film 'Better than the Original,' Teases Star Amanda Seyfried

Facebook/MammaMiaMovie Promotional image for 'Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again'

Amanda Seyfried is reprising her role as Sophie in "Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again," and the actress promises the sequel to be "amazing."

It has been about a decade since the first "Mamma Mia!" film starring Meryl Streep came out. Seyfried admitted to Entertainment Weekly recently that she was not too crazy about a follow-up to the 2008 film at first, too.

"Truthfully, when they were like, 'We're making 'Mamma Mia 2,'' I was like, 'That's going to be terrible,'" she said. "But it's not! It's amazing."

The upcoming sequel will be set in present day, but will also have flashbacks to Donna's (Streep) past. A young Donna will be played by Lily James, who is known for her titular role in "Cinderella." And, Seyfried also said that fans will immediately recognize James as Donna when she first appears in the movie.

"As soon as you see Lily on screen, you're like, 'Oh my God, that's Donna! I'm seeing Donna when she was wild and young and free, and she has the essence that Meryl brought to it.' And it's kind of extraordinary," Seyfried teased.

The actress even went so far as to claim that the sequel is superior to the first film because of how much time has passed. "The movie's better than the original because there's a depth to it that only comes from time," she said.

Apart from James, Cher has also been added to the cast, though her role is being kept under wraps. Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgård, and Dominic Cooper all reprise their roles.

Production of the film ended earlier this month. Like the first film, the sequel will only feature ABBA songs, including "Angel Eyes" and "I Wonder." Plot details are scarce as of the moment.

"Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again" will premiere on July 20.