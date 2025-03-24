Home News Man arrested for threatening to ‘butcher’ church members with machete in email to choir director

A man in Memphis, Tennessee, has been arrested after allegedly sending a threatening email to St. Louis Catholic Church’s choir director, warning that he would “butcher people in that church with a machete” if his demands were not met. Authorities identified the suspect as Zachary Liberto, who has been charged with terrorism charges and is being held on a $200,100 bond.

The email, which prompted a swift police response last Friday, was forwarded to investigators by the church’s music director, one of the two victims involved in the case, Action News 5 reported.

According to court records, the email stated, “I need a video of [the complainant] getting slapped by you in 24 hours before I butcher people in that church with a machete.”

Officers confirmed that the email originated from an address Liberto had previously used during past communications with the victims.

Law enforcement officials said Liberto is known to carry a machete, which he reportedly refers to as “chete.”

Both victims, who include the church’s pastor and music director, told investigators they were unsure what triggered the threatening email, though they believe Liberto might be suffering from an unidentified mental illness.

According to court records, Liberto had also been involved in a verbal altercation with the church's pastor earlier that day, during which he allegedly defaced the baptismal pool inside the church.

Authorities later obtained a phone recording from a parishioner who had spoken with Liberto. In the recording, Liberto was heard saying, “I will not f—— let people threaten and mock me all day and not go f—— do something about it. … I’ll do time about it today.”

Rick Ouellette, a spokesperson for the Catholic Diocese of Memphis, expressed gratitude for the swift response by authorities and reassured the public that the church has a comprehensive safety and security plan in place.

“The safety and security of everyone on campus is a top priority,” Ouellette said, according to News Channel 3. He also noted that the church community is praying for all involved in the incident.

St. Louis is a well-known parish in Memphis and home to prominent local parishioners.

The suspect, who has been charged with the Commission of an Act of Terrorism, is expected to appear in court on Monday as investigations into the case continue.