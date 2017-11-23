Mariah Carey Reveals Why She Wanted to Join Faith-Based Christmas Film 'The Star'

(Screengrab: vevo.com) Epic Records and Sony Pictures Animation will release The Star: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack in stores and online October 27, 2017.

Pop-Superstar Mariah Carey is known for her countless number one hits and elaborate ensembles. But this Christmas, the singer says she wanted to highlight another star by partaking in the Sony Pictures Animation faith-based film "The Star."

"I've been celebrating Christmas like a huge event my whole life," Carey told ESSENCE. "I just love Christmas. I just wait all year for it."



Given her love for Christmas, it was only natural for the Grammy Award-winning singer to be a part of "The Star," by writing the feature song for the animated film, which tells the story of the first Christmas in a new, unique way. Featured in the film are the voices of A-list entertainers, including Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Gina Rodriguez, Steven Yeun, Keegan-Michael Key and Anthony Anderson.

"The Star," now in theaters, follows the Nativity of Jesus but told entirely from the perspective of the animals who followed Mary and Joseph to Bethlehem.

Carey's song, named after the film, features overt Christian lyrics and includes background vocals from Carey's 6-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

"They called me and said there's a movie called 'The Star' and they told me about the incredible cast and the premise of the movie being about the first Christmas ever so I said, 'Of course,'" Carey shared about her decision to be a part of the movie.

"I wanted to collaborate with my friend Marc Shaiman ('Sleepless in Seattle' and 'Hairspray'). He and I have already written some songs together and he's been nominated for a bunch of Academy Awards," she continued. "This was a learning experience for me. We were writing the song and literally watching the scene where they're going to Bethlehem. 'The Star' is an awesome movie and a chance to talk about the message and the spirit and I needed to be part of the song."

Although not very evident in the film, Carey lent her voice for one of the farm animals in the picture as well. According to the credits, she played a hen named Rebecca.

Carey told the publication that her twins have seen "The Star" and "love it." She insisted that the pair are becoming big fans of Christmas just like their festive mother.

Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" has pegged the pop-diva the "Queen of Christmas" because the tune continues to top the charts every holiday season since its debut 23 years ago. With over 300 million views on YouTube, the song has reportedly earned $50 million in royalties.

"The Star" is not the only holiday film that Carey is a part of this Christmas. On Nov. 14, she released an animated movie, titled "Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You." The DVD/Blu-ray release focuses on a young Mariah, who dreams of getting a dog for Christmas. Carey narrated the family film.

"The Star" soundtrack is now available here. For more information about the film, click here.