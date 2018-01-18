"Marvel's Runaways" successfully finished its first season run by scoring a renewal for season 2 from Hulu. Some burning questions, however, remained unanswered about the mole working with the villain Jonah (Julian McMahon), as well as the kids' plans after leaving their homes. Will all these questions be resolved in season 2?

Facebook/MarvelsRunaways "Marvel's Runaways" will return to Hulu for a second season.

Creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage told Entertainment Weekly that they deliberately left some unanswered plots in the first season finale of "Marvel's Runaways" to establish the next season. Viewers, however, might not yet know who is the inside man working for Jonah, apart from his alliance with Frank Dean (Kip Pardue). There are, however, plenty of exciting things ahead.

"Expect things to accelerate very quickly as we come into the top of next season," Schwartz teased. "The pressure is on."

"Marvel's Runaways" season 2 will also introduce a new environment now that the teenagers have left home and away from their evil parents. The showrunners confirmed that they are in the middle of planning the hostel that will serve as the kids' refuge.

"The hostel [the Runaways hide in] is obviously a huge part of the comic and that's something we're really looking forward to bringing to life," Savage shared. "The show will feel very different next year."

"Marvel's Runaways" scored a second season renewal in early January but its return date is still unknown. Hulu launched the first season in late November 2017 for 10 episodes and season 2 will also have the same number of installments.

The show is based on the comic book series that Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona published in 2003. It centers on six teenagers who grew up together as kids but grew apart following a tragedy.

They, however, decided to reunite and come together after learning their parents are members of a cult called The Pride. The series also delves into the supernatural and cosmic stuff apart from the characters' personal struggles.

"Marvel's Runaways" airs Tuesday nights on Hulu but it's currently on hiatus. The first season continues to stream on the platform.