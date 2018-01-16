'Master of None' Creator Aziz Ansari Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegations

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Alan Yang (L) and Aziz Ansari pose backstage with their awards for Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series for 'Master Of None' at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California U.S., September 18, 2016.

Recent reports have revealed that "Master of None" creator Aziz Ansari is the latest actor to be accused of sexual misconduct. The critically acclaimed actor has released a statement on the matter, saying that he reflected on his actions and has responded privately to the woman.

The sexual misconduct allegation against Aziz Ansari was revealed by Babe.net, where a unidentified 23-year-old woman detailed the events of her encounter with Ansari. She recounted how they met in Brooklyn and how she had given him her number as per his request. That same night, Ansari won an Emmy for 2017 event. According to the woman, they met at his apartment for a date and returned back after dropping by an oyster bar. After that, events escalated quickly with Ansari allegedly ignoring all cues to stop from the woman. She let Ansari know about how uneasy he made her feel and Ansari promptly responded by saying that he misread things and that he was truly sorry. A full statement has also been released.

"We went out to dinner, and afterwards we ended up engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual," said Ansari, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. "The next day, I got a text from her saying that although "it may have seemed okay," upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable. It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said."

Considering how sexual misconduct allegations have ruined Kevin Spacey's career on Netflix, fans are awaiting the impending action and statement from Netflix regarding "Master of None." They have yet to respond for comment, but more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks.