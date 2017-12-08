Matt Lauer Latest Rumor: Host Accused of Fathering Two Love Children

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Host Matt Lauer pauses during a break while filming NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Center in New York, May 3, 2013.

Former "Today" show host Matt Lauer is the latest media personality to be involved in a messy scandal. Rumors that he has two other children from two unidentified women have surfaced, a week after Lauer was fired by NBC News.

Last week, Lauer's long career as a journalist with the NBC network ended following a detailed complaint from a colleague about his alleged "inappropriate sexual behavior." This time around, the host is facing another controversy. According to Hollywood Life, an anonymous source is claiming that Lauer is the father of not three, but five children. The 59-year-old journalist, who is married to Annette Roque, have three kids with her, Jack, 16, Romy, 14, and Thijs, 11. His other two children is said to be the result of Lauer's illicit relationships.

Based on the source, Lauer's secret has been a much-discussed topic at NBC for years. His rep, though, denied the claim, insisting that it was "completely and provably false." Still, speculations are rife that it is only a matter of time until his wife files for divorce. In 2006, Roque briefly considered leaving Lauer, going as far as submitting documents in court stating that the journalist was "cruel and inhumane" towards her. According to PEOPLE, insiders have claimed that Lauer has been unfaithful to Roque in the 19 years they are together.

Even after they reportedly reconciled in 2006, Roque already distanced herself and the kids from Lauer. He is said to spend weekdays at his Manhattan apartment, while his family stays in the Hamptons. Lauer's reputation as ladies' man has allegedly bothered his wife from the start. When the two met on a blind date, Roque was working as a model. They married after a whirlwind courtship in 1998. Lauer was previously married to television producer Nancy Alspaugh.

"He was a player when she met him and she knew that," a source claims. "Even many years ago, he was a flirt, a philanderer. He did his thing."