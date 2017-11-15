Meek Mill News: Celebrities and Fans Protest Rapper's Jail Sentence; FBI Investigates Presiding Judge?

REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian Meek Mill performs during the 2015 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California, June 28, 2015.

Several personalities and a number of fans took to the streets to show support for rapper Meek Mill and to protest the allegedly unjust court decision sentencing him to at least two years in prison.

Hundreds of supporters flocked outside Philadelphia's Criminal Justice Center on Monday to show support for Mill.

The protest was fueled by the decision handed out by Common Pleas Court Judge Genece E. Brinkley that sentenced Mill to two to four years in prison on the grounds that the rapper had broken the conditions of his probation. Mill was on probation from a 2008 gun-related violation charge.

In an online flyer, Mill's supporters said they believe the justice system failed to give the rapper's situation a fair decision. According to FOX 29, some of the personalities who attended the rally include former Philadelphia 76er Julius Erving, fellow rapper Rick Ross, and Malcolm Jenkins who is an active NFL player for the Philadelphia Eagles.

During the hearing, the court cited several instances where Mill had some altercations with authorities in and out of Philadelphia. Even so, the prosecution and his probation officer did not suggest that Mill should serve time in jail.

However, according to The Inquirer, Brinkley told Mill: "I gave you break after break, and you basically just thumbed your nose at this court."

During the rally, Ross said: "If it take Meek Mill to draw this attention, we gonna use Meek Mill to draw this attention, but it's gonna speak for so many others."

With the court's decision to give Mill a couple of years of jail time, Sports Illustrated reported on an obtained letter written by 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin addressed to Brinkley that said, "I would hate to see him incarcerated for these violations." He added: "I truly believe that such a sentence would destroy his future."

Meanwhile, Page Six claimed they had exclusively learned that the Federal Bureau of Investigation was looking into Brinkley. An unnamed source told the news outlet: "The feds have an interest in the judge and [her] potential relationships. This is an investigation looking into a possible extortionate demand. Undercover agents have been in the courtroom monitoring the Meek proceedings since April 2016."

Mill has been in jail since the sentence was announced. Meanwhile, his lawyer is now set to appeal the judge's decision.