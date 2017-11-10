Meek Mill to Serve Up to 4 Years Jail Time for Probation Violations; Kevin Hart, JAY-Z React on 'Heavy' Punishment

REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian Meek Mill performs during the 2015 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California, June 28, 2015.

Rapper Meek Mill was recently ordered to serve two to four years of jail time after the court found pieces of evidence that he had violated the provisions of his probationary status. Meanwhile, fellow music artists and other personalities voiced their support for Mill.

According to reports, the sentence was delivered on Monday by Common Pleas Court Judge Genece E. Brinkley, who told the 30-year-old rapper (via The Inquirer): "I gave you break after break, and you basically just thumbed your nose at this court."

Mill will serve his jail sentence in a state prison and can petition for parole only after two years.

The local report added that Mill told Brinkley on Monday: "I'm human. I'm not perfect."

He added: "I'm asking for mercy. You gave me the ladder to do what I have to do to prevail in my struggle. I made it this far, I can't really go back and start over."

However, it was noted that Mill was arrested twice in 2017 where authorities also found the prescription narcotic Percocet in his system. He was then charged with reckless driving in October where he pleaded guilty.

In March, he was also detained for a fighting incident at the St. Louis International Airport but those charges were dismissed after Mill agreed to do community service instead. His lawyer, Brian J. McMonagle, clarified that it was later found that the rapper had been provoked by a now fired airport staff after he refused to "pose for a picture."

However, even though Mill's probationary status prevented him from holding concerts outside the Philadelphia and Montgomery County areas following an Aug. 17 court order, that was also not followed, Brinkley noted.

Mill started serving his sentence on Wednesday when he entered the Pennsylvania State Correctional Institution.

A number of fellow artists and other celebrities rallied behind Mill following the court's decision. JAY-Z posted a Facebook message where he said: "The sentence handed down by the Judge -- against the recommendation of the Assistant District Attorney and Probation Officer -- is unjust and heavy handed."

Comedian Kevin Hart, Cleveland Cavaliers player Isaiah Thomas, T.I. and more also showed support for Mill through various posts on their social media pages.