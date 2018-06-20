Meek Mill Still Waiting for Retrial Despite 'Disgraceful' Court Hearing

Twitter/MeekMill Featured in the image is rapper Meek Mill

Rapper Meek Mill has to wait a little longer to know if the court will grant him a new trial regarding his long-standing his long-standing gun and drug conviction.

After being allowed to post bail in April when his legal team found out that the arresting officer was involved in the police corruption scandal in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the rapper's lawyers had been doing everything to have his original case retried.

But after returning to court on Monday to determine if he will get a retrial, Judge Genece Brinkley revealed that she has yet to decide about the status of his petition and announced that a ruling will be revealed "in due time."

Despite the unfavorable response from the court, the rapper faced his supporters who staged a rally outside the courthouse to thanked them for continuously backing him up.

The "All Eyes On You" rapper expressed his gratitude to all those who came out to help him seek justice.

"I spent Father's Day with my son last night. If it wasn't for people like y'all I wouldn't be here today to spend time like that with my son. So, I wanna say thank y'all," he said in front of the crowd as reported by Billboard.

He also promised them that he will spend the rest of his music career to make a difference in justice reform in the country.

He also told CBS3 in an interview that he felt like the hearing under Judge Brinkley is "disgraceful."

Brinkley sentenced the rapper to two to four years in prison back in November for violating his probation to his two original charges. But he requested the Supreme Court to remove the judge from the case.

The judge has yet to announce the date when she will come up with the decision regarding the status of Mill's retrial case.

