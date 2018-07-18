Wikimedia Commons/Northern Ireland Office Featured in the image is the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry are not happy with her father's constant paid interviews with tabloids.

After The Sun published an interview with Thomas Markle Sr. over the weekend, a source reportedly told Entertainment Tonight that the newlyweds are annoyed that he was talking about them in exchange for cash.

"[They] are frustrated he keeps speaking to the tabloids and taking payment for interviews," the source stated.

The source also claimed that the royal couple "haven't had any contact" with Markle Jr. recently.

The 73-year-old father told the British tabloid that his daughter is currently dealing with her new life with the royals and believed that the former actress is "terrified" as she tries to fit in with her husband's family.

Markle Sr. said that he can sense his daughter's struggles through the smiles that she displays in public recently. "I've seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don't like the one I'm seeing now. This one isn't even a stage smile -- this is a pained smile," he said.

The older Markle also mentioned that he is already unable to talk to his daughter on the phone since he agreed with the first public interview with Good Morning Britain after the royal wedding last May 19.

According to the former Hollywood lighting director, he could not reach his daughter because the representatives from the royal family never answer his messages.

Meanwhile, the new Duchess of Sussex's outspoken half-sister Samantha Grant slammed her for ignoring their father.

"All the PR in the world cannot change the reality that the burden is on her to step up to the plate and do the right thing and not ignore our father. I don't care who does not like what I have to say," Samantha said in a protected tweet that was reported by Evening Standard.

The former "Suits" star maintains her silence about the controversy.