Meghan Markle's Royal Training Includes Surviving a Hostage Situation

Meghan Markle will undergo a series of training so that she's fully ready to embrace the royal life when she marries Prince Harry. One of the training includes surviving a hostage situation.

REUTERS/Toby Melville Britain's Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London, Britain, November 27, 2017.

Living the life of a princess has its privilege and perks but being a public figure makes royals vulnerable to threats. Thus, Markle will undergo hostage training under the British Special Air Service so that she'll know what to do if there are indeed threats, as per TMZ.

The training will be for one week, where the former actress will learn how to send distress signals and codes or free herself from duct tapes or ties if kidnapped or taken hostage. She'll also undergo psychological training to know how to properly deal with her captors.

"Diana and Charles went through that training. Pretty much every senior member of the royal family has been through that training," former Royal Aide and Intelligent Protection International CEO Alex Bomberg told Independent. "They would also receive training about how to behave without close protection i.e. what they might do if things go wrong."

Bomberg also revealed that Markle will no longer be able to roam freely as a regular person. Every appointment, including a dentist visit, will be screened.

Former Royale Marine Garry Curtis said that Markle will likely feel claustrophobia in the beginning but these are necessary steps to ensure her protection. Eventually, the "Suits" star will be comfortable with her new life as a royal.

Markle's other royal training will also include learning and understanding protocols and etiquettes during royal engagements. She will be taught the proper curtsy, posture, and language in the same way that Kate Middleton, Prince William's wife, and Markle's future sister-in-law, was also taught.

In October, Markle received training and tips from her fiancé since they were meeting Queen Elizabeth at the Buckingham Palace. Sources detailed that Prince Harry showed the actress how to curtsy to the Queen and call her "Your Majesty" or "ma'am."

Markle will marry Prince Harry in May 2018 at the Windsor Castle.