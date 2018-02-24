REUTERS/Stringer

Meizu is indeed working on the long-lost smartphone called the X2, which they plan to unveil by the end of the year.

The device, which will serve as the successor of the Meizu X that was released back in 2016, first hit the rumor mills summer last year, but it fell off the radar not long after. But, it turns out it is far from dead.

Meizu vice president Li Nan recently confirmed that the Meizu X2 will see the light of day later this year and will in fact enjoy some considerable upgrades that will put the X-series in the flagship ranks.

To start, it will house the Snapdragon 845, the latest and most powerful chipset available from Qualcomm that majority of flagships this year will pack. This comes as quite the jump from the original, which was shipped with the midranger processor Helio P20 only. This tweak alone will allow the Meizu X2 will be able to churn out a snappy and lag-free performance.

Nan did not get more specific on the release date than "later this year," but looking at the timing of the original's launch, it is likely that it will be out and about by the month of November.

Since the Meizu X2 will be a flagship offering, it is expected to get major enhancements all around and not just the hardware department, which means that a premium camera setup might be included.

The Meizu X2 is also expected to come with very minimal bezels. After all, the Chinese company has recently gone bezel-less with the release of the Meizu M6s. However, at the moment, nothing has been confirmed yet. Official details should trickle down in the coming months though.

As or the pricing, it is reported that the Meizu X2 will come with a starting price of CNY 2,999.