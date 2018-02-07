Melissa McCarthy Heads Back to School in First 'Life of the Party' Trailer

Reuters/Shannon Stapleton Actress Melissa McCarthy poses for photographers on the red carpet as she arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in Manhattan, New York, April 26, 2016.

The first trailer for "Life of the Party" has just been unveiled, showing Melissa McCarthy as she heads back to school. The actress appeared on The Ellen Show earlier this week to unveil the hilarious trailer for her upcoming comedy, which is shaping up to become an early summer hit.

Last weekend, the first official poster for "Life of the Party" was released, along with the announcement that the trailer would come out soon. To fans' delight, McCarthy stopped by The Ellen Show on Monday to promote the film and show off its first trailer, which reveals the actress' side-splitting character.

In the clip, McCarthy's character Deanna takes some of her ex-husband's stuff and sets them on fire right in the middle of their front yard. While guesting on Ellen Degeneres' show, McCarthy revealed that her character in the film is a woman who had just been left by her ex-husband. After their divorce, she decides to go back to school and get a college degree since she never had one. The funny thing is that she and her daughter happen to be going to the same college and even have the same classes. Despite her age, Deanna finds it easy become fully immersed in the world of frat parties.

"Life of the Party" is directed by McCarthy's husband, Ben Falcone, who collaborated with her in writing the script. The film is partly based on the 1986 hit "Back to School" by Rodney Dangerfield, although "Life of the Party" opens with the lead character's husband unexpectedly leaving her.

Joining McCarthy in the cast are "Modern Family" star Julie Bowen, Chris Parnell and Gillian Jacobs. Maya Rudolph also joins the cast as Deanna's best friend and Molly Gordon as Deanna's daughter.

"Life of the Party" is set for release on Mother's Day weekend, May 11.