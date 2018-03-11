'Men in Black 4' to Reportedly Start Filming in London in June

Facebook/meninblack Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones in the 'Men in Black' movie franchise.

As Sony Pictures moves forward with the next installment in the "Men in Black" series, a new report has revealed that filming for the project will finally get underway this summer in the U.K. and possibly in Berlin, Germany. The upcoming film will introduce a new batch of characters but will not be a full-on reboot of the original movie.

Following the disappointment that "Men in Black 3" was in 2012, the studio became rather unsure of the future of the franchise. For a while, it looked like "Men in Black 3" was already the end of the popular film series and that Sony did not have plans of doing a follow-up to the third film anymore. With a director now attached to do "Men in Black 4" and a star in place, however, it seems that the franchise is finally getting back on track.

Previous reports claimed that Sony was in talks with "Thor: Ragnarok" star Chris Hemsworth to lead the cast of the upcoming film. While Sony has yet to confirm the news, rumors suggest that he is going to be one of the new faces of the franchise. Also reportedly starring alongside him is a new female MIB agent of color and an older man. Together, these characters will expand the "Men in Black" universe just as how the new characters in "Jurassic World" helped expand the "Jurassic Park" franchise.

"Fate of the Furious" director F. Gary Gray is already in talks with Sony to direct the project. Previously, it was revealed that the studio was eyeing to kick off production in May, but a new update reveals that filming will begin on June 18 instead, with London being eyed as the major shooting location. The studio is also reportedly considering Berlin, Germany as another potential filming location for the fourth installment.

"Men in Black 4" is expected to hit theaters on June 14, 2019.