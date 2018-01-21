'Men in Black Untitled' Gets New Summer 2019 Release Date

Reuters/Benoit Tessier Cast member Will Smith greets fans at a red carpet event to promote his film "Men in Black III" in Paris May 11, 2012.

Sony has moved the summer release date of the "Men in Black" spinoff. "Men in Black Untitled" will now arrive in theaters a month later than originally scheduled, from May 17 to June 14, 2019.

The studio has reportedly rescheduled the release of the movie to take it off the date currently occupied by "John Wick: Chapter Three." It is not clear though if that was Sony's reason for the move, since "John Wick: Chapter Three" had long been set for a May 17 release before Sony announced the same release date for "Men in Black Untitled." The spinoff's new release date pits it against Warner Bros.' "Shaft" remake.

There are also speculations that Sony must be trying to give way to Marvel's fourth and final "Avengers" movie, which is set for release a couple of weeks earlier than "Men in Black Untitled's" original release date. The "Avengers 4" is set for release on May 3, 2019 and will conclude Marvel's Phase 3 lineup. Other films set for release in May 2019 are Legendary Pictures' "Detective Pikachu," TriStar's "The Rosie Project," and STX's "Uglydolls." Warner Bros.' "Minecraft" and Disney's "Aladdin."

Written by Matt Holloway and "Iron Man" and "Transformers: The Last Knight" scriptwriter Art Marcum, "Men in Black Untitled" is produced by Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald. It is executive produced by Steven Spielberg and is shaping up to be one of the most highly anticipated films of 2019.

The "Men in Black" franchise was launched in 1997, starring Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith. The original film was both a critical and box office success, spawning two other films. The first three "Men in Black" films had a combined box office revenue of $620 million domestically and $1.03 billion worldwide.

"Men in Black Untitled" is scheduled to roll out in theaters on June 14, 2019.