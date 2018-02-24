'Metal Gear Survive' Makes Players Pay $10 For A New Save File

Konami "Metal Gear Survive" sees players facing off against zombies.

"Metal Gear Survive" has earned the ire gamers after Konami decided to make save slots from an expected feature to an expensive add-on. Players who want to create a new character are now required to shell out an extra $10 to unlock three additional character slots in addition to the game's $39.99 base price.

Konami announced the game's microtransaction system last month. However, the announcement did reveal the details of what players can purchase leaving a nasty surprise for "Metal Gear" fans when they discovered the locked save slots.

At the moment, each new save slot costs 1,000 Survival (SV) Coins. Players can buy coins in batches from 100 (for $0.99) up to 6,000 (for $49.99) with a batch of 1,150 SV coins available for $9.99. Worse, there's no way to earn these coins in-game meaning that players are required to shell out real money to open these slots.

Naturally, any form of required in-game purchases did not sit well with gamers. By locking new save slots behind a paywall, Konami is essentially taking the player's characters hostage unless they shell out extra cash. Sadly, save slots are not the only items people need SV Coins to buy.

"The in-game currency may be used to increase the productivity of Exploration Teams, increase food production and boost other features in the game," Konami's official description of "Metal Gear Survive" SV Coins reads.

These boosts provide a number of perks such as effectively increasing a character's experience point gain. Some of the Premium Boost Pass allows players to earn more energy from enemies on top of other perks and costs 200 SV Coins for a 24-hour boost and up to 2,400 coins for a 60-day pass.

Konami has yet to respond to the latest criticisms regarding SV Coins. For the meantime, "Metal Gear Survive" is currently holding an event where the game is giving out free SV Coins and supplies to players each day the log-in. The event will run this weekend and will end on Monday.