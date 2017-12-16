Miami Marlins MLB Trade Rumors: Will the Team Trade Christian Yelich as Well?

(Photo:;Reuters/Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports) Miami Marlins left fielder Christian Yelich, center fielder Ichiro Suzuki and right fielder Giancarlo Stanton celebrate after the game, Aug. 7, 2016.

And then there was one.

Now that reigning National League (NL) most valuable player Giancarlo Stanton and two-time All-Star Marcell Ozuna are gone, left fielder Christian Yelich is the only member of the Marlins' once-vaunted outfield trio who is yet to be moved, but his days in Miami may be numbered as well.

According to Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan, the Marlins are now placing Yelich on the trading block after they shipped Ozuna to the St. Louis Cardinals. However, their asking price for the outfielder is expected to be higher than that for Ozuna, or Stanton for that matter, since he's under team control for up to five years at a bargain $58.25 million.

However, ESPN's Jerry Crasnick has reported that the Marlins are not looking to move Yelich after they traded away Stanton, Ozuna and second baseman Dee Gordon.

In any case, the Marlins will still listen to offers for Yelich even if they are not actively shopping him.

FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman has also reported the Marlins are going to meet with Yelich first before they make a decision.

"The Marlins plan on meeting with Yelich, who's frustrated to see Stanton and Ozuna (as well as Dee Gordon, who was traded to the Seattle Mariners) get shooed out of the franchise. Yelich approving a trade may also trigger Miami to do it, too," Heyman said in his report.

Heyman also noted that the Philadelphia Phillies, Arizona Diamondbacks, Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers have expressed interest in acquiring the outfielder.

Meanwhile, the San Diego Union-Tribune's Dennis Lin said the San Diego Padres are in the mix as well.

"The Padres' farm system, one of the deepest in the game, could be attractive to the Marlins amid their fire sale. Yet, with the playoffs not on the immediate horizon in San Diego, the potential cost would be scrutinized," Lin said.