Michigan Man Allegedly Catches Angel On Camera

A fire chief from Michigan claimed that his motion sensor security camera caught an image of an angel hovering over his parked truck.

Glen Thorman, the owner of the truck, said that he was surprised when he noticed the image of a white entity that seemed to be floating above his truck then swiftly move out of the camera frame.

"I said, 'That's an angel!' and I was just blown away," he said in an interview with WPBN-TV. "I couldn't wait to send it to my wife and send it to [Pastor] Deneille [Moes]. I said 'I got an angel, and my camera took a picture of an angel,'" he added.

Moes, the pastor at Jordan Rivers church where Thorman goes to, also told the news agency that he was also blown away when he saw the photo.

"I went like, 'Whoa!'" Moes stated in the interview as he recalled the moment when Thorman sent him the photos. "And I texted him back, 'That's an angel.' There wasn't any doubt in my mind that we were looking at something supernatural," he went on to say.

The network consulted photography expert Joe Clark from Glass Lakes Photography in Petowsky to check if the fire chief's claim is valid. But Clark said that it could be possible that the object that the motion sensor camera detected was just a moth.

"It is definitely moth-shaped in the first photo," the photography expert stated. "You can kind of clearly see what looks, or could be interpreted as, wings and a head, but at the same time since it's not clearly in focus and since it is what it is, there may be room for interpretation," Clark added.

Despite the skepticism regarding the photo, it was posted on the church's Facebook page, saying that the two photos were not altered in any way. The church also revealed that they strongly believed that it was really an angel captured on photo since Thorman's family has been praying to the Lord to watch their property as they sleep.

However, Pastor Don Piper, author of the new book "People I Met At The Gates Of Heaven," told Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum that he believes Thorman's claim. He said that angels were all over the place all the time.

Piper also cited a verse from the book of Hebrews in the Bible saying that people should treat all strangers with courtesy since we never know if they are an angel. This means that people should treat each other better.

The pastor also mentioned his own near-death experience when he almost died in a fatal car crash when he was involved in a head-on collision with an 18-wheeler tractor-trailer truck. He claimed that he already arrived at the gates of heaven and was surrounded by angels.

"I was surrounded by a lot of humans, but there were angels everywhere as well. And angels are not just little cherubs playing harps on clouds. These are robust amazing creatures," he said.

Pastor Piper's book is scheduled for release in November this year.