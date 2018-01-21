Microsoft To Announce A Foldable Smartphone Next Month?

REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen - RTX2AMBT Microsoft suspends the release of an update for the Meltdown and Spectre flaws on some computers.

Microsoft has not directly addressed whether or not it is working on a premium smartphone, but recent speculations suggest that it might announce a foldable mobile device next month.

The past years have not been very favorable to Microsoft when it comes to mobile devices or particularly smartphones. It had to discontinue the Lumia and also shut down the Windows Phone platform.

However, many believe that Microsoft still has something in the pipeline that could help pave its way back into the smartphone-making scene, and they have been speculating that the only right way to do it is by releasing a mobile device under the Surface product line.

1redDrop reported that Microsoft might announce a new foldable Surface phone during the Mobile World Congress next month, noting that the company now has several patent filings pointing at the release of the said device.

One filing suggested that the company could be planning to release a smartphone with flexible hinges that would let the device function as a smartphone and a tablet.

"The flexible hinge structure secures the plurality of housings to each other, permits the plurality of housings to rotate about an axis in relation to each other, and supports a continuous viewing area of the display device that extends across the plurality of housings and the flexible hinge structure," the document read.

This also sounds very similar to the structure of the rumored Samsung Galaxy X, which is expected to be announced later this year or in early 2019.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is likely not giving up on the smartphone race. It can be recalled that its CEO, Satya Nadella, once told the Australian Financial Review: "We will continue to be in the phone market not as defined by today's market leaders, but by what it is that we can uniquely do in what is the most ultimate mobile device."