Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth Relationship Updates: Couple Planning to Have a Secret Wedding?

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Engaged couple Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus

It has been a while since pop superstar Miley Cyrus and her Australian beau Liam Hemsworth announced their engagement, but the couple seemed to be taking time before they finally tie the knot.

The couple first got engaged in 2012, three years after they met on the set of their film "The Last Song" in 2009. But they decided to call it quits in September 2013, until they reconciled and became engaged once again in October 2016.

However, since announcing their engagement, they've kept mum about their plans for their upcoming wedding. However, a source reportedly told Entertainment Tonight that the "Wrecking Ball" singer used to have a lot of plans for their wedding but just recently decided to make it simple.

"She hasn't announced anything because she is being very secretive, so only their friends will know and at the very last minute. This time they are doing everything their own way," the source told the publication.

The source also claimed that the highly secretive wedding between the singer and the "Hunger Games" actor might prefer to have a ranch wedding as a homage to Cyrus' country roots.

The engaged couple is reportedly keeping the other details of their wedding to themselves because planning their wedding during their first engagement put a strain in their relationship.

"They felt such pressure to make it the most spectacular wedding in the world," the source also said. "But that was the downfall of their relationship and lead to their breakup," the insider added.

Aside from the dilemma of choosing what they want for their wedding, another report claimed that two also had to factor in the views of their families regarding their upcoming union.

According to a source, Hemsworth's parents used to be uncomfortable with the relationship in the past because of the singer's wild ways. "Miley has been very open about her drug and alcohol use, and that didn't bode well with his family's far more conservative lifestyle," the source stated.

But Cyrus seemed to have opted to leave her partying ways behind and managed to get the approval of her fiancée's family now that she is more mature. Her soon-to-be sister-in-law, Elsa Pataky, helped her get closer to the Hemsworth family.

The source claimed that Pataky, wife of Chris Hemsworth, did everything to prove to her in-laws that the singer already changed and started to be more serious about their relationship. This reportedly worked well, and the rest of the Hemsworth family members are already cool with their upcoming union.

Cyrus and Hemsworth are expected to announce their wedding plans soon.