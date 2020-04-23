Millions tune in to The Gettys lockdown worship; Keith Getty says Christians shouldn’t fear death

World-renowned contemporary hymn writers Keith and Kristyn Getty recently launched a social media concert series called “Getty Family Hymn Sing” along with their young daughters and it has garnered millions of views.

The Irish couple who are known for their classic hymn “In Christ Alone” have been hosting family worship sessions with their three daughters out of their living room in Nashville, Tennessee.

“It was Kristyn’s idea because she’d been hearing about so many lonely old folks at home on their own, and friends of hers were talking about how bored their kids were,” Keith told the Christian Institute in a recent interview.

“Family Hymn Sing” worship sets are now happening at least once a week and thousands are tuning in live.

“By the end of the second week it was total chaos with 1.1 million people tuning in and before we knew it we were all on Fox News,” Keith Getty said. “It’s been a huge hit in a way we never imagined.”

The Gettys are no longer touring at present due to worldwide travel restrictions and bans on large gatherings amid the new coronavirus pandemic. In this season, the hymn writers are leaning on Jesus to help them overcome fear and maintain hope for the future.

“We don’t know when lockdown will end or how it’s going to end. We don’t know if our jobs are going to be the same as they were before and we can’t be sure we won’t get COVID-19 or even a variant in a few years’ time,” he stressed.

“As Christians, we believe life doesn’t stop at death and that what happens next is extraordinary,” he declared. “If anything, this is a time for people to start having these conversations about what happens next.”

The Gettys latest “Family Hymn Sing” featured special guest Joni Eareckson Tada. Following the powerful time of worship, the Gettys took to Facebook to thank the hundreds of thousands of people who tuned in.

“It was great to gather with so many families all over the world to sing the good news of the Lord Jesus. Thanks for all the comments and hymn suggestions,” The Gettys wrote. “Special thanks to Joni Eareckson Tada for taking time to talk and sing with us. The seeds of Truth were sown in Joni as a young child, particularly through the hymns she learned and her life has borne so much fruit. May the same be true of the children in our care today.”