'Minecraft' News: Mojang Details Biggest Update Yet [Details]

"Minecraft" is going underwater in the sandbox game's biggest update yet.

(Photo: Mojang) A promotional image for the next "Minecraft" update.

"The Update Aquatic" will bring in tons of exciting new stuff to the Mojang hit's oceans. Players can now hang with dolphins and more types of fish while coral and kelp will be integrated for added color and life to the marine.

The "Minecraft" update will also throw in new water physics and shipwrecks that players will be able to explore. With the waters made meaner and richer, Mojang will make sure players are equipped the right weapon tailored to these watery adventures, which is why a trident will be included in the update.

This weapon will be useful in both long-range and close combat. For starters, players can throw it at enemies and summon it back to them with the use of the Loyalty enchantment. Other enchantments that can be applied on this new "Minecraft" weapon include the Impaler and Slipstream Dash.

An exact release date for "The Update Aquatic" is yet to be announced — just that it will arrive alongside a "future update" for the game.

Apart from these new waterborne exploits, "Minecraft" is also getting an excellent mini-game called Death Run courtesy of Mojang's new server partner The Hive:

In Death Run, players race through a map, overcoming obstacles, avoiding traps and proving their parkour prowess to be the first one to reach the end! Start practising your running skills now, as Death Run on The Hive will be coming to "Minecraft" very soon.

Unfortunately, it has also been revealed that the Super Duper Graphics pack has been delayed to 2018. Mojang explains that "there's a lot of work to be done still" so it will not be ready for release this year.

The release of the cross-platform multiplayer version of "Minecraft" for the Nintendo Switch has also been delayed to next year.

Nintendo has been a great partner and we're really excited to fully bring Switch players into the fold, however, we need to make sure we deliver the best experience possible.