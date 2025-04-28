Home News Ministry launched by late evangelist transforming lives of gang members, addicts

Late Christian evangelist David Wilkerson's legacy lives on, as Teen Challenge, an organization that helps people cope with life-controlling issues, continues to transform lives and help break addictions.

The Christian Post's Leonardo Blair joins Billy Hallowell on the most recent edition of "The Inside Story" podcast to share the back story and explain how Wilkerson had an encounter that "would ultimately lead him, with the help of his younger brother, Don Wilkerson, to start a street ministry in 1958 targeting young drug addicts and gang members in New York City, which became Teen Challenge."

Listen to the powerful story:

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

To read CP's feature story on Teen Challenge, click here.

“The Inside Story” takes you behind the headlines of the biggest faith, culture and political headlines of the week. In 15 minutes or less, Christian Post staff writers and editors will help you navigate and understand what’s driving each story, the issues at play — and why it all matters.

Listen to more Christian podcasts today on the Edifi app — and be sure to subscribe to The Inside Story on your favorite platforms:

Edifi

Anchor

Breaker

Google Podcasts

Apple Podcasts

Pocket Casts

RadioPublic

Spotify