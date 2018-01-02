(Photo: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports) American League second baseman Brian Dozier (2) of the Minnesota Twins runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the National League during the eighth inning of the 2015 MLB All-Star Game at Great American Ball Park.

Brian Dozier is finally getting the attention he deserves as one of the top middle infielders in the majors after he took home his first Gold Glove award for his play in the 2017 campaign, but the Minnesota Twins don't seem to be in any hurry to lock him up with a long-term extension.

During an interview with Sid Hartman of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Dozier confirmed that the team has yet to speak to him about a contract extension. The second baseman is set to become a free agent after the 2018 campaign.

"There has been none whatsoever, zero conversations about after next year," Dozier said.

But there's no need to panic because the Twins will work on that eventually once they get their offseason priorities sorted out.

"The lack of negotiations isn't necessarily a surprise at this point in the offseason, of course, as most teams generally handle focus on signings, trade talks, and arbitration cases before turning their attention to in-house extensions," Mark Polishuk said in his column of MLB Trade Rumors.

Dozier is coming off an impressive season with the Twins. He has posted a 0.271/0.359/0.498 slash line in 152 games this season, and he also had 16 stolen bases, 34 home runs, 93 runs batted in, and 30 doubles in 705 plate appearances.

Dozier's name has come up numerous times before the 2017 season, but a lot has changed since then. After helping the Twins earn a wild-card berth last season, Dozier is now considered one of the club's top players.

"It's kind of funny how winning can change a lot of different things as far as offseason trade talks," Dozier said during the interview with the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

"I recognize it's a business. We all do. But it has been pretty relieving not hearing my name every single day about where I might be traded," he added.