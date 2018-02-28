Miranda Lambert And Anderson East Rumored To Have Split?

REUTERS/Steve Marcus Singer Miranda Lambert.

Miranda Lambert is single once more.

According to a report from InTouch Weekly, Lambert has split from her boyfriend of more than two years, Anderson East. A source told the media outlet that the couple "grew apart" while both were on their respective tours.

The split was apparently not a joint decision, with the 29-year-old R&B crooner being the one to call it quits with Lambert. "She didn't see it coming," the source revealed.

However, another insider told the publication that East, whose real name is Michael Cameron Anderson, was not the one who broke up with the 34-year-old country singer. And, while the circumstances around their separation cannot be known for sure, it is believed that East's association with Lambert boosted his popularity.

"Dating Miranda took him to the top of the musical A-list," the source said.

In January, East spoke to InStyle and revealed that he keeps his relationship with Lambert afloat through understanding, especially since they are both on the road.

"There's a true admiration there and a large level of understanding on both sides, for sure," he said. "It's always difficult to be a traveling musician and still keep things together. Understanding is definitely a huge factor."

Lambert, on the other hand, will not be wasting any time on being brokenhearted. Instead, she will throw herself into her career and focus on her work. "She's been writing songs and she'll join The Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town in July. She refuses to sit around feeling sorry for herself," the source told InTouch Weekly.

This is not the first relationship Lambert has been in with a fellow singer. She was previously married to country singer Blake Shelton, whom she first started dating way back in 2006. The former couple got engaged in 2010 before tying the knot in 2011. However, not all was well in paradise.

In 2015, Shelton and Lambert announced that they were divorcing. While Lambert moved on to dating East, Shelton began seeing singer and fellow "The Voice" coach Gwen Stefani.