'MLB The Show 18' News: Retro Mode Will Be Brought Back

"MLB The Show 18" is due out next year, and baseball fans can expect it to come with a wide array of changes as well as returning features. One of those changes is reportedly going to be Retro Mode.

A game designer present at the PlayStation Experience event confirmed the upcoming return of Retro Mode, Geek Culture Podcast reported.

Unfortunately, additional details were not revealed. But fans who were delighted by the addition of the mode will likely be glad to know that developers are bringing it back.

For those who may be unfamiliar with Retro Mode, this particular gameplay offering is a tribute to those baseball games from many years ago.

It comes with specific features designed to evoke memories of the past, such as a distinctly old-school user interface and sound effects that can be described as retro as well.

In terms of gameplay, Retro Mode also differs quite significantly, with developers describing it as "pretty much a one-button mode."

Gameplay has been simplified as well.

When playing a Retro Mode game, pitchers will only have three types of pitches – fastball, changeup and slider – and they can all be executed by pressing the X button. What players then do with the left analog stick will determine what type of pitch is thrown.

Players can also move the pitcher across the rubber, while the hitter's position inside the batter's box can also be changed.

Those are Retro Mode's features in "MLB The Show 17," and it will be interesting to see if they remain the same in "MLB The Show 18."

While details about the upcoming game are still hard to come by at this point, fans can check out the special editions that will be offered via an earlier post on the PlayStation Blog.

"MLB The Show 18" is set to be released on March 27.