MLB Trade and Roster Rumors: Milwaukee Brewers Made an Offer to Free Agent Pitcher Yu Darvish

(Photo: Reuters/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports) Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish reacts after striking out Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder J.D. Martinez in game three of the NLDS, Oct. 9, 2017.

The Milwaukee Brewers are swinging for the fences this offseason as they pursue the most coveted pitcher in the free agent market.

MLB Network insider Ken Rosenthal said his source has confirmed that Yu Darvish has received an offer from the Brewers. Japanese site Sponichi Annex was the first to report the news.

The specifics of the offer Darvish received from the Brewers is currently unknown. However, ESPN's Jerry Crasnick has reported that the right-hander has received a five-year offer from one of his suitors. Could this be the offer from Milwaukee?

News of the Brewers' offer actually came as a surprise to many because they have never been known to spend big in free agency. However, a handful of observers have noted that they are doing the right thing by targeting Darvish because they should continue to build on their success from last season.

"There's really no better time to make a play for Darvish. With the market at a standstill, either the players aren't getting offers they feel are worthy of their talent, or teams just aren't making any offers at all," Liz Roscher wrote in her column for Yahoo Sports.

"So Darvish has either received offers and not accepted them, or other teams haven't wanted to take the plunge and give him concrete numbers. Either way, the Brewers have nothing to lose by offering him a contract. Now we just have to wait and see what Darvish does next," she continued.

Aside from Brewers, the Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros have also been mentioned as potential landing spots for Darvish, and the Japanese pitcher has recently hinted that one more club is pursuing him as well.

Darvish went 10–12 in 31 starts last season and he had 209 strikeouts in 186.2 innings pitched.