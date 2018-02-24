MLB Trade Rumors: Texas Rangers Reportedly Frontrunners To Sign Julio Pablo Martinez

Wikimedia Commons/Rich Anderson Globe Life Park in Arlington, home of the Texas Rangers.

The Texas Rangers may have missed out on two-way Japanese phenom Shohei Ohtani, but they have put themselves in prime position to sign highly-rated Cuban outfielder Julio Pablo Martinez.

MLB Network's Jesse Sanchez‏ has reported that the Rangers have emerged as the favorites to sign Martinez once he becomes eligible to sign a contract on March 6.

The Rangers managed to acquire additional international bonus money by shipping right-handed pitcher Miguel Medrano to the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, and Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer was the first to report that they received a $350,000 bonus in the deal.

"From a philosophical standpoint, we want to gain flexibility and put ourselves in position when opportunity becomes available," Rangers farm director Jayce Tingler stated after the trade was made, via MLB.com.

According to Sanchez, the bonus Martinez is expected to command is in the $2.7 million to $2.8 million range.

Martinez is an intriguing prospect, and he should be ready for a high Class A or Double-A assignment. But, as noted by MLB Network's T.R. Sullivan and Matt Kelly, the Cuban outfielder's first assignment will likely depend on whichever team he joins.

Of course, Martinez does not really have to sign with a club. He can always choose to wait until the 2018-19 international signing period opens on July 2, but, at the moment, the Rangers have made the necessary moves to make a push to sign him next month.

"Given that we're still weeks away from Martinez even being able to sign, it seems reasonable to expect that we'll have to wait to learn of his destination with any real certainty. But from the tenor of tonight's report and the recent swap, all signs are that Texas is indeed set to land Martinez," Jeff Todd said in his column for MLB Trade Rumors.

Martinez posted a 0.297/0.345/0.449 slash line in 57 games with the Trois-Rivières Aigles last season. He also had seven home runs, 20 stolen bases, 21 runs batted in, and 11 doubles in 255 plate appearances.