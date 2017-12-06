'Modern Family' Season 9 Episode 10 Spoilers: Jay and Claire Argue over Money Matters

Facebook/ModernFamily Promotional photo for "Modern Family."

Jay (Ed O'Neill) and Claire (Julie Bowen) will have a little tiff in the upcoming episode of "Modern Family."

In the episode titled "No Small Feet," the synopsis reveals that Jay will use his dad card to get what he wants from Claire (Julie Bowen). She will reportedly land a huge deal for Pritchett's Closets, and as the company's former CEO, Jay wants his share of the blessing. The Pritchett patriarch is said to be expecting a "little" validation for his hard work in the past. It is up to Claire how she will reward the old man. Giving him cash may be out of the question since money is still tight.

Elsewhere, Pam's (Dana Powell) ex-boyfriend, Bo (James Van Der Beek) will surprise her. Mitch (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) will see this as the perfect opportunity to kick Cam's (Eric Stonestreet) sister out of their house. Since Pam decided to move in "indefinitely" in the Pritchett-Tucker household, she has done nothing but annoy Mitch. She has brushed off her brother-in-law's multiple hints that she should leave. Perhaps, Bo's arrival will seal the deal for Mitch. He just cannot wait to rest without getting annoyed with the blonde's presence again.

Meanwhile, Luke (Nolan Gould) and Alex (Ariel Winter) will stumble on a gold mine. They need an inspiration to kick-start their online business. After a lot of searching, they will finally encounter one, a successful business that has been around for years. Hopefully, it will be exactly what they are looking for.

Last episode, the focus was on Phil (Ty Burrell) when he went on a solo camping trip to unwind and have some time for himself. He needed a break since he left the real estate firm he worked for a long time.

"Modern Family" season 9, episode 10 will air on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.