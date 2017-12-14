'Monster Hunter: World' News: A New Kind of Quest Revealed, Bounties Also Detailed

Twitter courtesy of @monsterhunter Quests inside 'Monster Hunter: World' will have players taking on all kinds of creatures

"Monster Hunter: World" will present players with different kinds of challenges and quests designed to test their mettle and hone their skills.

Some of these quests are essential to the story. Mission Quests are ones that players will have to complete in if they want to learn what will happen next.

Then there are the Free Quests that are not infused with narrative elements, but are ones players will likely still want to take on if they want to hone their skills, gather resources or just experience the game.

Event Quests are going to be included as well. These are the quests that players will only be able to take on if they are online.

Now, developers have revealed a fourth quest type.

According to a recent issue of Famitsu, Research Quests will also be included in the soon-to-be released action RPG, Gematsu reported. These came from Research Reports that players may stumble upon while traveling through the game's world.

Research Quests may also be tougher to unlock in the game, as they will only be accessible once certain conditions have been met. Hopefully for players, that also means these quests will provide better rewards once finished.

One more thing worth noting about "Monster Hunter: World's" quests, during an earlier interview with YouTuber "Arekkz," director Yuya Tokuda revealed that the separation between village hall and gathering hall quests no longer exists in the upcoming game.

Going back to those Famitsu revelations, plenty of new details regarding Bounties have also been provided.

Bounties are given to players by researchers and there are three kinds of them.

Distributed Bounties are given out online at fixed intervals, while Registered Bounties can be registered from the list whenever the player desires. Essential Bounties are ones that can grant access to new facilities and are "extremely high-priority."

Players can take on up to six Bounties at a time.

More news about "Monster Hunter: World" should be made available soon.